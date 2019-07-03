We will expand non-oil revenue sources – RMAFC

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Revenue Moblization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Elias N. Mbam has said the commission will ensure the non-oil sources of the government is expanded to attract more revenues to the federation account.

Mr. Mbam who is serving his second tenure said in addition to expanding the revenue base of government, he would work to improve the staff welfare for optimum performance.

“It would be recalled that during my first tenure we pursued aggressively, the diversification policy of Government. It was our considered opinion that over dependence on a mono-product economy like ours was dangerous to the sustainability of Nigeria’s economy. I am pleased to recall that before the end of my first tenure, the Solid Minerals Sub-Sector had started to contribute for the first time to the Federation Account. I intend to consolidate on this” he told journalists during his maiden press briefing in Abuja.

To achieve that, he said, he would alongside the commissioners “establish an effective standing Committee on Diversification. Our efforts shall be directed more towards increasing the size of the cake for allocation to the three tiers of Government rather than dissipate energy on sharing of a shrinking cake.”

