We will demolish unstable buildings in Jos – Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, on Tuesday, vowed to identify and demolish all unstable buildings and houses in Jos, the Plateau State capital after a three storey building on Butcher line in Jos North Local Government Area, collapsed on Monday.

Lalong, who visited the scene of the collapsed structure that claimed nine lives, commiserated with the Jos north community but urged them to ensure that buildings are constructed according to laid down procedures.

“These things that have happened are not the creation of anybody but we ourselves. So, we should be on the lookout to prevent future occurrences.

“When people are constructing buildings, they should make sure they get the appropriate authority from either JMDB [Jos Metropolitan Development Board] or Ministry of Lands and Survey and the supervisory agencies should also do their jobs,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, stressed that, “the appropriate agencies will be given the mandate to identify buildings and houses that are rickety and not in good shape. Such buildings will definitely see the appropriate action to ensure that nothing of such occurs again.”

“From now on, JMDB, lands and survey and the security agencies will move from street to street to identify buildings that are not properly structured and mark them for demolition and we would demolish them,” he stated.

Lalong called on the Nigeria Society of Engineers in Plateau State to gear up by mobilising their members “to do the right thing so that such things do not occur again”

