We will bury PDP finally in Kogi – El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor and chairman, APC Campaign Council for Kogi Governorship election, Nasir El-Rufai, has said its party, the APC, will finally bury the main opposition PDP in the state after Saturday’s election.

El-Rufai who spoke in Lokoja on Thursday at the grand finale of the APC Governorship Campaign, said the party and its candidate, Yahaya Bello are confident of victory at the poll.

He said the PDP has governed Kogi for about 13 years but had nothing to show, saying the three years’ administration of Bello has brought transformation to the state.

“We are here not only to campaign for the second term of Governor Yahaya Bello, but to completely bury the PDP once and for all. The PDP had ruled Kogi state for thirteen years without any thing to show for it, but Governor Bello has done three years with lots of achievements”, he said.

El-Rufai urged the people to come out in their numbers to vote for the APC and its candidate, Yahaya Bello to enjoy more dividends of democracy, saying they must not make mistake of returning PDP to power.

He however begged the people of Kogi state to forgive Governor Yahaya Bello for whatever wrongs he might have done to them.

El-Rufai also called on the people of Kogi West Senatorial district to vote for Smart Adeyemi in Saturday’s senatorial rerun election to swell up the number of APC in the Senate.

In his speech, the APC candidate and incumbent Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, expressed optimism of emerging victorious at the poll.

He said before he came on board, the state was seriously divided along ethnic lines, saying he has been able to unite the people.

He urged the youths and women in the state to take their destinies into their hands by coming out in their numbers to vote for him on Saturday without any fear.

He also urged the people of Kogi West to vote enmasse for Smart Adeyemi to return him to the Senate to push for more development in the district.

