We wanted to win the Nations Cup for Nigerians – Abdullahi

Super Eagles midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi has given his thoughts on Nigeria’s participation in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking with Daily Trust during a courtesy visit to Cosgrove Investment Limited, a real estate development and general construction company on Saturday, the 26-year old Bursaspor player, said the three-times champions wanted to win the tournament for Nigerians.

“If you watched the games, we tried our best to win the cup but this is football. We are going to back and work hard as the qualifiers will start very soon and when we qualify, we will talk about winning it,” he said.

He also expressed his happiness at the achieving success on his AFCON debut despite the injury he sustained against Burundi.

“The Nations Cup was good outing, it was a good experience for me since it was my first AFCON. To come back with something (bronze medal) was good for me.

“I felt very sad being injured as I wanted to play for my country but this is football, it happened and had to take it like that. Ofcourse I was not happy about it but the good thing was that all the players were ready to play and did well.

The former Kano Pillars players further shared his thoughts on the continued stay of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach as well as his plans for coming football season.

“For me, I’m a football player and will be ready to work with any coach but the board members will decide if he will stay or not. But for me, I don’t have a problem with that.

You know I’m still on holiday for about two weeks. So before then, I will know if I will change club or not. Very soon, you will hear about that,” he concluded.

