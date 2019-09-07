  1. Home
We want to commercialize research findings – FG

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has described the Technology Incubation Centres, (TIC) as an important instrument that his ministry is using to help Nigerians to commercialize research findings.

He said at the commissioning of a technology incubation center in Lafia, Nasarawa State that: “If this centre will be put into maximum use, it will be of tremendous benefit to the people of the state.”

The Minister said it was the expectation of the ministry that skilled labour will be available in the state so that men and women will benefit maximally from the enormous pool of new investment.

Dr. Onu emphasized that the steps being taken will help realize the vision and desire of President Muhammadu Buhari, that in ten years, hundred million Nigerians will be moved out of poverty.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said the center is a platform to nourish the start-up of small enterprises whose pre-occupation is value addition to technology related activities

