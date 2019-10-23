We want election not war – Diri tells diplomats

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the November 16 election, Senator Douye Diri, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Chief David Lyon are not ready for peaceful election, but violence and federal might to intimidate the electorate.

Speaking in Yenagoa yesterday, when he received a delegation from the British High Commission and the United States Embassy Office in Nigeria, Diri said the recent activities of the opposition party and threats to PDP supporters were indications of their plots to compromise the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said PDP is firmly rooted in Bayelsa State and would not need to engage in violence to win the November 16 governorship election.

He said: “We don’t want violence. Election is not war, you don’t need gun. We are ready for a peaceful, free and fair election unlike our main opponent. APC is not ready for election. They are banking on violence; they want to use federal might, military and police. They are planning to write the results.”

Earlier, the US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo and leader of the British High Commission team, Sarabjit Singh, said they were in the state to advocate peaceful election by meeting with leading candidates in the election.

Pierangelo said the US Embassy would raise an election observer team to monitor the conduct of the election across the state, adding that they will support relevant stakeholders to achieve credible poll.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App