  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We want cancellation not suspension of Ruga – Southern, middle belt leaders
ADVERTISEMENT

We want cancellation not suspension of Ruga – Southern, middle belt leaders

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum  says it is not contented with the suspension of the Ruga settlement project.

The forum, in a statement yesterday, said it suspected the suspension was a ploy to hoodwink them into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yinka Odumakin (southeest), Prof Chigozie Ogbu (southeast), Senator Bassey Henshaw (south-south) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (middle belt) endorsed the statement restating the Ruga project was “insensitive”.

They said the only condition to relax their opposition to the project was outright cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also condemned the statement allegedly issued by an Arewa group which issued a 30- day ultimatum that the “northern cows” should be given equal rights in the south.

They said they gathered from intelligence that the suspension was as a result of the brick wall the Federal Government met in the Land Use Act which vests all lands in a state governor.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.