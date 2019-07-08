We want cancellation not suspension of Ruga – Southern, middle belt leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum says it is not contented with the suspension of the Ruga settlement project.

The forum, in a statement yesterday, said it suspected the suspension was a ploy to hoodwink them into it.

Yinka Odumakin (southeest), Prof Chigozie Ogbu (southeast), Senator Bassey Henshaw (south-south) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (middle belt) endorsed the statement restating the Ruga project was “insensitive”.

They said the only condition to relax their opposition to the project was outright cancellation.

They also condemned the statement allegedly issued by an Arewa group which issued a 30- day ultimatum that the “northern cows” should be given equal rights in the south.

They said they gathered from intelligence that the suspension was as a result of the brick wall the Federal Government met in the Land Use Act which vests all lands in a state governor.

