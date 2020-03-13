We recovered 38 firearms, 379 ammunition in 9 weeks – FCT Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command yesterday revealed that it recovered 38 different types of firearms, 379 ammunition as well as 17 cars from suspected criminals from January to date.

The Commissioner of Police in the command, Bala Ciroma, gave the breakdown to include 15 AK-47 rifles, 21 locally made pistols and two pump action, adding that a total of 98 suspects were arrested in connection with these recoveries and other criminal activities in the capital city.

He also revealed that 26 bags and 200 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also recovered as well as 18 bottles of Codeine syrup, four packs of Exol and three packs of Dizapam.

Among the recently arrested suspects, according to the CP, was one John Ajav, a suspected gun manufacturer. Operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the 35-year-old suspect at his hideout in Kwande LGA of Benue State, the CP said.

“The suspect (Ajav) was arrested after one of his patrons, Obi Michael ‘m’ 35years, was arrested by police operatives on 10th February, 2020 at about 2205hrs at Sabon Lugbe in possession of a locally made pistol, which he claimed he was trying to deliver to his buyer,” the CP said, adding that exhibits recovered from Ajav include: three locally made pistols, three live ammunitions, two uncompleted pistols, four magazines, two drilling machines, carbide, 12 metal files, one hammer, screw drivers and saws.

It was also gathered that most of the AK-47 rifles and magazines were recovered by operatives of the command during a stop and search operation along Abuja-Lokoja Highway. The operatives were said to have flagged down an Abuja-painted taxi, but the driver had flouted the call to slow down. This, it was gathered, led to a chase of the vehicle. The vehicle was however, found to have been abandoned along the road and the driver no where to be found. When searched, about 12 AK-47 rifles and several magazines were recovered from the vehicle.

