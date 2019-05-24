We received N470.8bn from N1.5trn social investments budgets in 3yrs – Uwais

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments Mrs. Maryam Uwais has said the budgetary allocations to all the social investments programmes have amounted to N470.8bn out of the N1.5trn cumulative budgets in three years.

Mrs. Uwais disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while giving a score card of the social investment programmes in three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said in spite of the low budgetary releases to the National Social Investment Office (NSIO); the programme has been a success.

He said out of an annual approved budget of N500bn, between 2016 and 2018, the total sum of N470.8bn has so far been released, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that in 2016 they received N79.98bn, in 2017, N140.bn and in 2018 they received N250.8bn.

On N-Power she said at least 500,000 people in 774 LGAs are now teaching in public schools, acting as health workers in our primary health centres and as agricultural extension advisors.

N-Power graduate volunteers are given devices preloaded with learning modules along with a monthly stipend of N30,000 for a period of two years.

On school feeding programme Mrs. Uwais said “Nigeria is fast on its way to becoming the leader in Africa in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, by feeding over 9.7 million pupils and still counting.

As at today, she said, the national social register in different stages of development across 34 States and the FCT has about 872,700 households representing 3,492,001 individuals captured.

She also said NSIO has enrolled 422,992 caregivers in 26 states currently, and they are been paid N10, 000 every two months, and supported to ensure they save and become productive, thereby taking ownership of their lives.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App