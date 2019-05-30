We raised recoveries from N19bn to N297bn – Malami

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has disclosed that under his watch the country’s recovery account rose from N19bn to N297bn.

Malami, who made this disclosure on Tuesday during his handover ceremony in Abuja, said the N19bn was the balance as of May 29, 2015, when the President Muhammadu Buhari government took over power, which is a 1,327 percent increase in recoveries.

He said the ministry also led an increase local recovery of N59.163bn, $385m, and an additional N779.4m, adding that he led Nigerian negotiations for the return of $322.5m Abacha loot with Switzerland, and the World Bank, and the expected $500m from the USA, Island of Jersey and France.

“The recovery to the Federal Government of the sum of $73m as ordered by the UK Commercial Court being part of the proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 by the Malabu Oil Company, Eni Shell, has also been concluded,” he said.

