We only export crime, religion — Tsav

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, said yesterday that it was disheartening that Nigeria could only export crime and religion at 59.

Tsav told our correspondent in Makurdi that Nigerians need to work harder and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption and injustice in order to move the country to a better level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is disheartening that at 59 we are still a consumer nation; and we only export crime and religion,” he said.

The ex-police chief added that, “we (Nigeria) cannot even manufacture toothpick. It’s a shame.”

He posited that Nigeria is still in its teething period because nothing has been achieved substantially in areas of development and industrialisation.

Tsav maintained that the educational sector and agriculture which should be the key to the country’s development, are still behind due to endemic corruption and social injustice.

He stressed however that with the Buhari’s presidency, Nigerians are making appreciable progress in agriculture.

“If we must succeed, then it is necessary to remove immunity clause from all Governors and their Deputies. They are our prime problem against development in Nigeria,” Tsav concluded.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App