  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We need to train employable youths — FG
ADVERTISEMENT

We need to train employable youths — FG

By Olusola Jide & Maureen Onochie Published Date
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr. Sunday Dare
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr. Sunday Dare

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, yesterday said that it was important to train employable youths so as to improve the system.

He said this in Abuja when the ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WILCO Management Services Limited on youths training.

He said of the 42,000 youths that applied for the training, 250 were shortlisted.

Dare said successful candidates would undergo a three-month intensive training and be employed in their various fields.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer, WILCO Management Services Limited, Tokunbo Lawal, said there was a gap with what people learnt in higher institutions and the practical aspect they get on the field “hence, we want to bridge the gap.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.