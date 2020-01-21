We need to train employable youths — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, yesterday said that it was important to train employable youths so as to improve the system.

He said this in Abuja when the ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WILCO Management Services Limited on youths training.

He said of the 42,000 youths that applied for the training, 250 were shortlisted.

Dare said successful candidates would undergo a three-month intensive training and be employed in their various fields.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer, WILCO Management Services Limited, Tokunbo Lawal, said there was a gap with what people learnt in higher institutions and the practical aspect they get on the field “hence, we want to bridge the gap.”

