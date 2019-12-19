We need modern police officers – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is important to have “Orderly, disciplined and modern police officers” because the Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of Nigeria’s domestic security agenda.

President Buhari said this in Kano while commissioning 624 Cadets of the Regular Course Two of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour.

The president, in a release issued on Thursday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, urged the Nigeria Police Force to uphold the trust reposed on them by Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations.

Buhari, who also charged the police to be gallant and courageous in the fight against crimes in the country, reaffirmed that his administration would continue to work hard to make Nigeria safe and secure.

To the graduating officers, the president said, “As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law abiding individuals.

“You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and properties.

“This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs.’”

The President, who congratulated the cadets on successfully passing through the rigorous academic and professional training in the institution, said the Academy was established to produce superior police officers equipped with the knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with its unique complexities.

The Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, in his remarks, appealed to the President to provide more financial support to the Academy to enable it cope with modern law enforcement strategies.

The Commandant, who also sought the support of the President for the Police Academy Bill currently before the National Assembly, said the proposed legislation would assist the Academy to fulfill the objectives of its establishment.

He announced that the Academy will soon introduce courses on cybercrime, gender issues, criminal justice and administration, public security, intelligence as well as peace and conflict resolution.

He said the introduction of these courses will justify the upgrade of the Academy to a university and ‘‘also contribute meaningfully to the minimization, if not, the eradication of the security challenges facing the country.’’

A major highpoint of the passing out was the presentation by President Buhari of a sword of honour to the best graduating cadet officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Peter Alogo Joseph.

The President also decorated a graduating officer, Lawal U. Abdullahi, symbolically commissioning all the 628 cadet officers to ASPs in the Nigeria Police Force.

