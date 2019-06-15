We need fit body to defend Nigeria’s territory – Air Force chief

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Tactical Air Command in Benue State has restated readiness to carry out assigned military duties, aimed at defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) the NAF in Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal, John Kwasu Baba, made the remark on Saturday shortly after the officers and men of the base completed a 10km first quarter route march exercise to strengthen their fitness and physical well being.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, our battle readiness must be supported by our being physically fit to carryout assigned military duties.

“To maintain this momentum, you must develop the habit of exercising regularly. Only a healthy, emotional and physically sound body can defend the territorial integrity of our country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba reminded the personnel of the threats to peace and security in Nigeria, posed by the activities of Boko Haram in the north east, kidnapping, cattle rustling in the north west and other security challenges across the country.

He therefore, stressed that it was their (military) duty to protect and safeguard lives and property in affected areas and charged personnel to, at all cost, be ready to discharge their constitutional duties with physically healthy bodies.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App