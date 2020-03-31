Covid-19: We need financial, technical, material support – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says with the situation facing Nigeria and others across the world, will certainly need the financial, technical and material support of companies and individuals as well as collective effort of all Nigerians to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged all intending donors to channel contributions through the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus.

He assured that the funds donated to stop the coronavirus disease would be properly utilized to check the effect of the COVID-19 and reposition the health care system.

He appreciated the kind gesture of captain of industries, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artistes and individuals who had consistently supported ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic which, according to him, is ravaging the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also thanked a group of oil companies, who partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation to donate $30m.

He particularly appreciated the contributions from All Progressives Congress National leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Dr Emeka Offor who joined a list of other public-spirited Nigerians in contributing health and educational facilities.

Buhari further welcomed generous donations as announced by Zenith Bank PLC which was committed to the public health care system, Keystone Bank, First Bank Plc and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, who also took to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus.

He also appreciated the efforts of Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for contributions.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App