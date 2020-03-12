We must weather the storm- Finance minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the options for Nigeria to manage the coronavirus-triggered crisis, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said, “We need to put our hands together to weather the storm. We need to work together to take the opportunities provided by this very harsh reality.

“We also need to mobilize local savings. Before the crash of the crude oil price, the Ministry of FBNP has reached out to the private sector and formed a committee to fashion out a National Savings Policy.

“This will enable us infuse into the capital market various instruments to suite several investors need. This will include long term instruments that will be suitable for investor groups that have patient capital such as pension funds,” the minister said.

