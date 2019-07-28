We must view education as investment, says proprietor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Proprietor of the Islamic Leadership Academy, Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Musa Yahaya Muhammad, has advised government at all levels to view education as an investment and not as a waste of resources.

Muhammad, who is also the Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), gave the advice on Saturday during the school’s 4th Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The school proprietor said the 4th graduation ceremony was unique because it was innovative with the combination of the memorization of the Quran and modern academic exercise.

He said the school had recorded 80 per cent success in the exclusive memorization of the Quran, which he said formed part of the graduation ceremony.

“Education for all is a business of all and it will forever be a learning enterprise. In this part of the world, we have viewed education as an expenditure, rather than looking at it as an investment,” he said.

According to him, government should view education as an investment and not as an expenditure, which he said was what posed challenges for anybody that would venture into educating the future leaders of the country.

“Countries like Finland for example have seen education as an investment that is why they have standard educational system. However, with the introduction of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), just like the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), it will go a long way in giving qualitative education to the secondary schools,” he said.

The guest speaker at the event, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, Head of Department, Arabic and Islamic Studies in Sokoto State University, while speaking on the virtues of memorising and reciting the Quran, urged parents to teach their children how to memorise the Quran while they are studying their conventional education, saying there were virtues for parents who encourage their children to study the Quran.

