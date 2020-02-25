We must reform the Police to restore public confidence — Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker House of Representatives has reiterated that, the Nigerian Police has to be reformed and professionalised in order to restore public confidence in the institution.

He disclosed this while speaking at the opening of a one day Public hearing held by the House committee on Police Affairs on Tuesday.

The public hearing was tagged “Repositioning the Nigerian Police for an enhanced service delivery”.

According to him, the police more than any other institution of the state, relates to the citizens daily, adding that in many communities across Nigeria, the Police Force is the only representative of the Nigerian state, and the connection between the citizens and the state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He however lamented that the relationship between the police and communities which had hitherto been of mutual respect is now replaced by fear, mutual antagonism and lost of faith in the ability of the police to protect and to serve the people.

“In the last few days, we have all witnessed as the city of Sagamu in Ogun State has been unsettled by an orgy of violence resulting from the extrajudicial killing of a young footballer by officers of the Nigerian Police. Citizens who gathered to protest this killing were soon themselves at the receiving end of police bullets.

“This is not an isolated incident. We are daily inundated with news reports of interactions between citizens and the police resulting in the injury and death of those citizens. Reports of police harassment of young people have become so rampant that they barely even break through the news cycle except when public anger becomes so great that it results in a breakdown of law and order,”he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App