We must rediscover values that made Nigeria great – Ogbonnaya Onu

A former Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu has said Nigeria must work assiduously to rediscover the values that made it great.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday during the Special Cor Mariae Award and Fund Raising organised by the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON), Onu, who chaired the occasion, said there was the need to strengthen education institutions in the country.

He explained that Nigeria needed quality schools that would educate the youths to imbibe positive moral values and discourage them from all forms of social vices being perpetrated in the nation.

“All Nigerians must play one role or the other in order for us to rediscover those values that made us great.

“We must catch our children young. We all have roles to play, starting from parents. I believe very strongly that Nigeria must rediscover those values,” he said.

The National President, CWON, Barr. Cecilia Nwanneka Okolo said, “the decision to set up an all-Boys College was borne out of the fact that there were already many Girls’ Colleges in the FCT.

