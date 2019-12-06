We must protect rights of older persons — NHRC boss

  1. Home
By Maureen Onochie Published Date
The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu yesterday said all stakeholders should consider the social security, social protection and human rights of older persons in the society.

Speaking in Abuja at the African regional high-level conference on Human Rights Situation of Older Persons in Africa, Ojukwu said older people in the society should not be discriminated against.

“The promotion and protection of the human rights of older  persons should be a major concern for public authorities as older persons are full members of the society and their contribution remains important for national development.

“These discussions and agitations for the human rights of older persons should be considered as calls for inclusion and ensuring that no one is left behind in the scheme of things in achieving the aspirations of the

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, he said.

He noted that the conference was to exchange ideas on the steps taken by various countries and continents in escalating the civil, political, economic, social, economic and cultural rights of  older persons.

