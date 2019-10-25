We must build bridges for national progress — Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that leaders needed to build bridges and seek common ground as a basis for national progress.

Osinbajo said this at the interfaith religious dialogue on “Promoting Religious Tolerance and Acceptance” organised by the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja.

He said those preaching hate and suspicion which attracted more attention and more popularity could not be described as “great leaders”.

He urged the media and those using social media to lend their platforms to advocates of peace and mutual understanding and deny the agents of intolerance and hatred the ability to influence “impressionable hearts and minds”.

Osinbajo said his 81-year-old aunty thought he had resigned his appointment as vice president sometime before the elections when the news went round on social media and WhatsApp.

