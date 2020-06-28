 We ‘ll commence e-enforcement of traffic rules – KASTLEA Corps Marshall 

ADVERTISEMENT

Major GARBA .Y. RIMI (rtd) is the Corps Marshall of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA). In this interview, he enumerated what constitutes a traffic offence, his collaboration with sister agencies like the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and how traffic offenders will soon be tracked and prosecuted.

You were appointed Corps Marshall of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) in January. What have you done in the last six months to add value to the Authority?

I was appointed on the 13th of January 2020 and I took over the command of this authority on the 15th of January 2020. In the last six months, I have ensured that the Authority has a positive image in the eyes of the residents of Kaduna State. Upon my assumption to office, I visited all the zones within Kaduna State; presently we have 11 zones. We have six zones in Kaduna town, 1 in Kafanchan, 1 in Kachia, 1 in Zaria town, 1 in Sabon Gari, 1 in Ikara and 1 in Giwa. I visited all of them and had deliberations with the Marshalls and their management staff. I did that to start on a good footing. Our action Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s directive is for me to improve this organization, so I listened to the complaints of the Marshalls and management staff to enable me address the issues at hand.

The first week of my appointment as Corps Marshall of KASTLEA, I was given 15 pickup patrol vehicles to begin operations. I must commend the Governor for this kind gesture and incentive. After visiting various zones, I analyzed information I have gathered, I then began to address the most pressing issues. I haven’t launched the 15 vehicles into operation yet. I did the needful by ensuring that the vehicles are branded, properly documented, insured and have number plates. I strongly believe that by doing that, I now have the right and confidence to enforce the law on other road users, especially those whose vehicles lack proper documentations. Having done all this, I have written to my supervisory commissioner and the launching of the pick up vans will be done soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

It seems like the functions of KASTLEA and those of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) somehow overlap. But is there any function that is peculiar to KASTLEA in the management of the roads of Kaduna State?

The Kaduna State Government is very clear on the distinctive functions of both agencies; the Federal Road Safety is to man federal roads while KASTLEA will man all other roads within local governments of the State. Generally, as traffic managers, we synergize in the discharge of our duties as we both work in the common interest of the people of Kaduna State and beyond. Kaduna is the gateway to the northern and southern part of the federation. We check vehicles coming into the state based on the set rules and regulations that guide the Authority. If there is any problem on the highways or roads within the metropolis and extra manpower is needed, both agencies collectively mobilize and ensure that we solve the problem. We also make use of the heavy machinery of the FRSC to clear traffic if needed.

For the record, what documents should a vehicle owner possess in order not to run afoul of the law?

Every road user, be he a car, motorcycle, tricycle, bicycle, commercial and private vehicle owner, must have the required documents in order to use any road in the state. The first document that must be procured is the driver’s license; a vehicle owner without driver’s license is not qualified to use any of the roads within or outside the city centre in the state. If you are a motorcycle rider, you must get a permit that allows you to ride the motorbike and failure to have this is a violation of the law. Every vehicle owner must obtain all other necessary documentation like insurance cover and a plate number, if it is a new vehicle. All these documents will be issued by Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), with assistance from KASTLEA and FRSC.

Without all these documents, you are not qualified to use any of the roads in the state. Even if the documents are complete, vehicle owners must carry some necessary accessories in their vehicles; items like car jack, road sign reflector triangle and a fire extinguisher, are very important to have in the vehicle. Not having these items attracts sanctions and fines.

Between the traffic management agencies and Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), which organization is responsible for the issuance of a driver’s license and number plates?

The Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADRIS) is responsible for the issuance of number plates but the responsibility of issuing driver’s license lies with Federal Road Safety Commission and KADIRS. KASTLEA has the two important functions of traffic law enforcement and provision of social services.

What is the status of motorcycles and tricycles (Keke NAPEPs) in Kaduna State as modes of public transportation, have they been banned?

For motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘’achaba’’ or ‘’okada,’’ there has been a law that was passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2014, which was signed by the former Governor, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, banning them totally as means of commercial transportation in Kaduna State. Anyone who engages in ‘’achaba’’ or ‘’okada’’ business or uses his or her motorcycle for commercial purposes, will be arrested and the vehicle will also be impounded. By law, we have the right to impound the motorcycle for six months and if it is not claimed over this period, the motorcycle will be auctioned.

In the case of tricycles (Keke NAPEPs), they were not banned before but now they have been banned by the Executive Orders issued by the state government recently, due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic. Initially, the State Government issued a directive that no tricycle should take more than 50% of its initial capacity. But the tricycle riders violated this order. The State Government then ordered a ban on tricycles and we are mandated to arrest violators of this Executive Order.

Still on the motorcycle issue, is a man banned from conveying his wife on a motorcycle for example?

Yes, he is banned because they are more than one person on the motorcycle. The law prohibits carrying any passenger on the motorcycle.

Some people are advocating for a template like what obtains at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where ‘’okada’’ and tricycles are restricted from operating in the city centre but are allowed in the hinterlands. Are you considering this possibility?

The Kaduna State House of Assembly passed the law, KASTLEA as an authority is just saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law. If the state government chooses to pass a new law that counters the old law banning motorcycles, I will gladly comply. But until then, I will continue to operate under the premise of the current law.

Commercial buses are also seen violating the 50% passenger capacity order like tricycles riders, are you considering banning them?

We are not banning them because presently there is no law that backs that, but there is an order stating that buses should take 50% of their actual capacity and any commercial bus found violating this order will be arrested, the passengers will be discharged and the driver will be sanctioned.

There is an outcry that the Government is to be blamed for transportation problem in the first place. People are alleging that if public transport is functional and reliable, they won’t patronize ‘’okada’’ and tricycles. Is the Government making any effort to procure buses or taxis to boost public transportation?

Of course, there is an ongoing plan by the State Government aimed at reviving the public transportation in the state. Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has promised to do it because he is a goal getter. We have noticed the attitude of road users with their reckless violation of traffic rules and regulations but the Kaduna State Government is already one step ahead; very soon the e-enforcement will be launched and any driver that commits any traffic offence will be picked easily. We have gathered data on 125,000 road users in the state, we have their names, phone numbers and number plates. If they violate the law, they will be sanctioned anywhere they reside and they will be subjected to pay a fine. If a traffic offence is repeated by one road user three times, his driver’s license will be revoked and he will be banned from using any road in the state.

When will the e-tracking and enforcement commence?

It will soon be launched, the initial glitch was data collection of road users in the state and we have captured 125,000 road users data at the moment. We intend to capture more and to reach 90% data collection on road users in the state. We are also liaising with traffic enforcement agency in other states so that we can track and sanction traffic offenders in case they escape to other states.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App