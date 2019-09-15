We intend to upgrade Ogani fishing, cultural festival to international standard – Ohimegye of Opanda

ADVERTISEMENT

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi is the Ohimegye of Opanda-Umaisha, a first class traditional ruler in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. In this interview, he comments on the lingering communal crisis between the Egbura and Bassa in his chiefdom and desire to revive the Ogani fishing and cultural festival among others.

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi is the Ohimegye of Opanda-Umaisha, a first class traditional ruler in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. In this interview, he comments on the lingering communal crisis between the Egbura and Bassa in his chiefdom and desire to revive the Ogani fishing and cultural festival among others

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you tell us how you have you fared since you ascended the throne as the first class traditional ruler of Opanda- Umaisha kingdom?

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

I ascended this throne in 1995. Before then I was a Commissioner for Health in Plateau State. It happened that when the Ohimegye died, it was the turn of my ruling house and for that reason the king makers decided to elect me to be the next ruler and that was why I had to resign as a commissioner and ascended the throne in July, 1995.

Incidentally, we have two Ohimegyes. The Ohimegye of Opanda-Umaisha and Ohimegye of Igu-Kotonkarfe. We have had the same grandfather. In other words, we moved together from Idah in Kogi State in groups before we separated while the other went to Girinya and to Kotonkarfe. Another occupied Opanda and established a kingdom. So when the white men arrived, they met the two kingdoms existing side by side.

What has been the cause of the crisis between the Egburas and Bassas?

It started since 1983 as a result of political differences. At that time Egburas belonged to Nigeria Peoples Party while the Bassas were supporting National Party of Nigeria.

During the election, there was disagreement between the ethnic groups leading to killings and burning of properties. Our brothers in Itu were displaced and till this moment they aren’t able to go back to their village. That was how the crisis between the Egbura and Bassa started in 1983. Before that time, there was never any crisis between the Egbura and Bassa people in my chiefdom.

In fact, I wouldn’t have come home in 1995 if I knew the area was not peaceful. However, I am glad that when I came I was able to establish peace.

Since that time, there has never been any crisis again until recently when some people started trouble. There was a crisis between Egbura and Bassa in Kogi State, which is a different state but for no reason, the Bassas crossed over and started trouble in Ugya village which is very unfortunate. I am glad peace has returned to the area because there was a committee which was set up by the Nasarawa State Government and the committee comprised of Egbura, Bassa and Gbagyi as well as other tribes in this area.

It was learnt that one of the major causes of the crisis was Bassas demanding for their own chiefdom from the Egburas.

They had two complains. They said they wanted a graded chief. They also said they have not been appointed into any political position in the state.

These were the reasons they gave. But mind you, if you want chiefdom, do you have to be violent? You don’t have to be violent to get what you want. There are ways to follow to get what you want but not through violence and that is why we are not happy with that. If you want a political appointment, you have to join a party and if you are not the government in power, you cannot get any appointment.

So as for the chiefdom, on the eve of the departure of the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, he appointed Aguma of Bassa for Fofuru village area before he left.

So far, I think the Bassas are happy now that they have Aguma, as they have a leader and that does not bother me because I am not against them having a chiefdom for themselves. However, the contention is that they want all the area to be under Bassa kingdom which our people kicked against. So, at the moment, the Aguma Bassa is only restricted to Fofuru village area.

That is the position now, while some of them are glad and others are not and have gone to court to challenge the appointment of Aguma Bassa for Turunku area, as Turunku is under Fofuru village area, which some people didn’t even know.

But as a first class ruler, are you comfortable with the appointment?

My people are not comfortable, but as for me, I not worried about it. I am ruling my people and God will decide what is right for us. And despite that Bassa has left, their village heads are being paid through me.

Culture and tradition seem to be eroding our society. What do you think must have been responsible and what is the way out?

Well, you know very well that the problem is the youths are trying copy the western life style and are looking down on their own culture. Do you think that the white man’s culture is better?

No matter how educated you are, if you preserve your own culture it becomes a source of pride for you.

In my chiefdom we usually have an annual fishing festival which is called Ogani fishing and cultural festival.

Very soon when peace is fully restored, we are going to start it and this time we want to make it a national fishing festival not only for Umaisha people but for Egbura nation.

Already, I have been discussing with my people, as soon as peace is fully returned, we shall put our heads together and organize the fishing festival which will go a long way in harnessing peace and unity.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App