We have zero tolerance for discrimination – China

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese government says it has zero tolerance for discrimination and that all foreigners in its land are treated equally.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, was yesterday reacting to Guangdong’s treatment of African nationals.

He said since the coronavirus outbreak, the authorities in Guangdong attached high importance to the treatment of foreign patients, including African nationals as specific plans and proper arrangements were made to protect their lives and health.

He said China rejected “differential treatment, and we’ve been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also said the authorities attached great importance to the concerns of African countries and were working “promptly to improve their working method”.

He noted that China sees Africa as partners, describing China-Africa friendship as unbreakable.

He said the ministry would stay in close communication with the Guangdong authorities and continue responding to the concerns and legitimate appeals of the African nationals.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App