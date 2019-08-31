We have uncovered ghost workers in the civil service – Ebonyi govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State Government says it has uncovered ghost workers in its civil service system.

The state noted that the discovery were made in the one week verification of civil and public servants in the state.

The government has consequently directed all those involved to refund their salaries, giving them an eleven days ultimatum.

This was contained in statement issued by the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Uzor.

The statement disclosed that the exercise, which had saved the state N60 million, would be regular until ghost workers were totally flushed out of the state’s workforce.

The statement read: “I am directed by His Excellency, Engr Dr. David Nweze Umahi, Fnse, Fnate, Governor of Ebonyi State, to notify all the workers of Ebonyi State of the ongoing verification exercise in all the MDAs of the State.

“The aim of this exercise is to fish out all ghost workers, especially among teachers and other category of workers in the state.

“This has delayed payment of salaries to workers by 15th of August, 2019. However, State Government is happy to announce that it has made significant progress as this verification exercise has so far saved the state and local government areas close to N60m for one month.

“This exercise will be a regular one until all ghost workers or workers who benefit from illegal multiple payments are flushed out to create room for more employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters.

“The Governor therefore, directs state and local government areas to start immediate payment of all workers’ salaries, pension and other entitlements for the month of August, 2019, using the approved verification documents authored by the Head of Service only. All stakeholders in charge of payments should take note and act accordingly.

“We have however, procured the services of financial institutions with bias in ICT to deploy BVN in the months ahead to track down these ghost workers to enable them face prosecution.

“All ghost workers, who took money unduly from state and local government areas, will face the law and all monies taken will be recovered.

“However, we are giving amnesty to all ghost workers between 30th August to 10th September, 2019 to surrender and negotiate the repayment of all illegally collected funds to state and local governments and such persons will not face any prosecution”.

