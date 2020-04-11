We have to keep hope alive, El Rufai tells Christians

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on Christians to keep hope alive as the world is facing one of its most trying moments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

El-Rufai made the call on Saturday in a statement congratulating Christians on the celebration of Easter festivities.

In his Easter message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai felicitated with the Christian community on the special occasion of Easter, urging strict observance of preventive measures laid down by government.

He added that humanity will rise above the devastation and disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “we have to keep hope alive even in these dire moments.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The governor pointed out that the message of Easter; victory over darkness, reflects “the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated this year.”

He noted that the unique circumstance posed by COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter, thereby, “the closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development.”

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the Crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God,” the governor assured.

He further appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, while observing social distance, practice regular hand washing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App