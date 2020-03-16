We have the required medical equipment, personnel – Kano FA

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Football Association (KNFA) on Sunday said their medical equipment and personnel ýwere up-to-date as required by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at match venues.

Secretary of the FA, Nura Isa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the state FA has all the equipment and personnel as required by NýFF.

“Even before the recent directive from the NFF and the League Management Company (LMC), the state has fully functional ambulance and Red Cross personnel.

“These ones support the medical team of the club or clubs, as may be needed.’’

He said the state FA hadý also employed the services of a consultant from the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano as required.

“Before, we only had a physiotherapist. But, with the directive we employed a consultant who can examine our players, ” Isa added.

In the area of security, the FA Secretary said the stadium management has in place an outpost of the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that there is also an FA Security Unit of about a hundred youths.

“After every match, the Nigeria Police usually escort the visiting team to their hotel.

“And if the visiting team decides to leave Kano immediately after the game, they will then be ýescorted to the outskirts of the city in order to avoid any security breach,” Isa explained.

NAN reports that the increased demand for adherence to medical regulations came after the death of Chineme Martins, a Nasarawa United player, on March 8 at the Township Stadium in Lafia.

The Minister of Youths and Sports, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), had consequently stepped in to insist on compliance during Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches.(NAN)

