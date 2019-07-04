We have set up science class for competent pupils – Abaji LEA scribe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretary of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Umar Ndagi, has said the body has initiated science class in the primary school section for competent pupils in the area.

Ndagi, who was speaking when he received 1,000 free exercise books donated by a group, Formidable Friends Foundation in the area, said the need to set up science classes was to encourage the pupils to give more attention to science subjects.

He said the donation of the books to be distributed to the pupils across various primary schools in the area was evidence that the council was producing youths who are ready to support the government in uplifting the standard of education sector.

The LEA secretary appreciated the effort of the group for the donation, while urging other groups and stakeholders in the area to emulate the group by donating instructional materials to support the schools in the area.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Barr Abubakar Shehu, while handing over the books to the LEA scribe, noted that boosting the educational standard of Abaji Area Council was the reason behind the donation of the books.

He said the support was also part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility, adding there was the need to ‘catch them young’ and help the children especially the less privileged and vulnerable ones.

He therefore urged the LEA scribe to ensure the books were judiciously distributed to primary schools across the council.

