We have paid $25m tax, recruited 1000 Nigerians – StarTimes

The StarTimes, a Chinese firm which offers direct-to-home pay-TV service, says as part of its corporate social responsibility, it has paid a total of $25m in tax and recruited over 1,000 local staff, 97 percent of whom are Nigerians.

The chief executive of the organisation, Mr. David Zhang, said this yesterday in Abuja at the 2019 Chinese Film Festival themed ‘One Belt and One Road: Connecting China and the world’.

The event also witnessed the showing of “The Wandering Earth” a 2019 Chinese science fiction film, on the importance of collaboration to make the earth a better place for all.

According to him, the organisation has also indirectly employed thousands of other people in various fields like marketing, technology, accounts, logistics and customer services.

“Since Startimes commenced operation in 2010 in Nigeria through the JV company (NTA-Star TV), with the vision of enabling every Nigerian household to afford digital TV, to access digital TV and enjoy digital TV, NTA-STAR has already set up the DTT network in 36 states and FCT, offering clear and rich digital TV programmes to Nigerian people at affordable price, and providing digital TV transmission service for both national TV station and private TV stations, as well as set up the DTH network and OTT platform.

“StarTimes has actively promoted the broadcasting of the leading Chinese modern film and television dramas in Nigeria in local languages, such as ‘Beijing Love Story’, a story of ‘Lala’s Promotion’, ‘Go Away Mr Tumour’, ‘Back in Time’ and the ‘Young Doctor’, which reflected the emotions, lives, careers, and families of ordinary Chinese people, arousing strong response among Nigerians and opening a window into the Chinese culture for Nigerians,” he said.

He added, “The project of ‘Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages’ is one of the cooperation initiatives for China and Africa, which was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Johannesburg Summit of the FOCAC in 2015. It is aimed at enabling African families in rural areas to have access to the digital signal with high-quality images and rich TV programmes, promoting cultural exchanges and the relationship between China and the African people.”

