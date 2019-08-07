We have over 3,000 Ruga settlements in Kebbi – Gov Bagudu

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has said that there are over 3,000 Ruga settlements in his state.

Bagudu, while speaking to State House reporters, said Ruga was neither a Fulani nor Hausa word.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an acronym which means Rural Grazing Area, it is an acronym given to Nigeria by its colonialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you go to any state with significant Fulani population, the places where Fulani live are largely called Ruga. Like in Kebbi we have over 3000 Rugas, they are very small settlements.

“I, as the state governor, I am doing the bit that I can to provide water, schools, veterinary services, primary healthcare in those settlements and the more you do that, the yield per animal increases, they live better lives and you have less conflict within the state,” he said.

He faulted the claims that federal government has requested states to provide land for Ruga settlements.

“I am not aware of it. The federal government requested states that have Fulani settlement like Kebbi to indicate how much support they want so that we can have more hospital, water, veterinary services, school in those places.

He also condemned the call for revolution by the global coalition for security and democracy in Nigeria, saying any call for disorder in a democratic setting is condemnable.

“This is because democracy as the saying goes is not the best form of government but it is the best that we have, because it gives opportunity periodically for the electorates to exercise their mandate in affirming or rejecting leaders,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App