We have not received Emir Sanusi’s appointment letter — Kano emirate

Kano State Emirate Council says it has not received any letter from the Kano State government on the appointment of Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll as chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.

A reliable source close to the emir yesterday told Daily Trust that although they have read on social media platforms about the appointment, the emirate council has not been served with the appointment letter officially.

“Of course, we have read on various social media and conventional online media platforms about the appointment of His Highness, Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi as Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs, however, the state government did not serve the palace with the letter.

“We woke up in the morning (yesterday) to read about the appointment, but up to this time that I am speaking with you, we have not been served with a copy of the letter.

“When we are served, then we will study and respond to it. But for now, I cannot respond to something which I have not been served with,” the source said.

The source was reacting to a press statement issued by the Kano State Government announcing the appointment of Emir Sanusi as Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs.

The statement, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, indicated that the appointment was in line with the provisions of Sections 4(2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019, which empowered the governor to make such appointment.

The appointment is with effect from Monday, the 9th Day of December, 2019, the statement indicated.

The governor also directed that the Chairman of the Council shall immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the Council in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

Members of the State Council of Chiefs are the other four First Class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, which are Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Also Section 4(2) includes other members; Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Government, and Chairmen of Local Government Councils, one each from the Local Government Councils where the Emirs palaces are situated.

