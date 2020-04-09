We have more community-based cases now — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The national coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has raised the alarm that Nigeria has recorded more cases of community transmission of the COVID-19 than the imported ones.

He disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the eighth joint national briefing of the committee.

Aliyu urged all medical institutions to be on the lookout for unusual respiratory tract infections.

He said: “More of our cases are now community-linked. We’re having fewer cases that are linked to travel abroad or contact with people who have been abroad. Our health care services need to look out for this alert.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“At the same time, I would like to encourage the public, those that have suspicion that they have symptoms related to coronavirus not to be afraid but to seek testing and treatment.

“In the vast majority of cases, more than at least 80 percent of cases of coronavirus infections, most people will have mild or moderate symptoms and will be well.”

Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that 90 percent of patients recover without any intervention.

“So, if you take something and you recovered and you think that something is the reason you recovered, it does not quite add up,” he said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described as fake, reports that members of the presidential task force received N500,000 daily allowance.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehinare, yesterday called on health facilities, both public and private, not to reject patients without giving them advisory on what to do.

He asked them to follow the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines and refer suspected cases to COVID-19 testing centres.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App