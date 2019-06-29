We have discovered N150 billion debt in Oyo- Governor Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, said though he was still checking files on the activities of the immediate past administration in the state, he had, so far, discovered N150 billion debt left behind by the past administration.

Makinde, who revealed this during a media chat on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) to celebrate his one month in office, threatened to expose his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, if he continued to disturb his administration.

He said: “We have confirmed N150 billion debt so far. We are still working to discover any other one. Some of them may be questionable. If you take bond, it is always tied to a particular project. If we want, we can do value-for-money audit.

“Our focal point is how to strengthen the economy of the state so that all and sundry will prosper. But I will expose them if they don’t want to stop disturbing us. When we do, they won’t be able to move in the streets.”

He also pointed out that the state receives N4.5b federal allocation while salaries and pensions stand at N5.5b, leaving the state with a shortage of N1b.

Speaking on the property of government allegedly taken away by the aides of former governor Ajimobi, Makinde said the immediate past Head of Service (HoS) Mrs Hannah Ogunesan took away official vehicle purchased February this year.

