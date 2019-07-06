We have discovered ghost workers in Bauchi MDAs, say Governor Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has confirmed the discovery of ghost workers in Bauchi State’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He disclosed this while speaking on the outcome of briefings he received from all the MDA’s in the state, adding that most of the ghost workers were from Local Governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore, directed the State Head of Civil Service and the State Civil Service Commission to take drastic measures to weed out the ghost workers and prevent any further incidence of ghost workers in the state.

Governor Mohammed condemned the non adherence to due process by MDAs in the state as discovered during the MDAs briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that, with the briefing he received from the MDA’s, he would be able to ensure effective implementation of his blueprint towards providing the required services and infrastructure to the people of the state.

The Ministerial briefing was conducted for the last ten days as part of efforts to know the challenges affecting the smooth operations of MDAs in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App