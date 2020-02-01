We have detected 60,000 ghost workers through IPPIS – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has disclosed that 60,000 ghost workers have been detected with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The minister made the disclosure while delivering lecture as the guest lecturer during the 29th convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna Niger state.

The convocation lecture was titled: “Datification of society: economic and security issues in producing and using public and private data in Nigeria”.

“Through the implementation of IPPIS system in Nigeria, a total of 60,000 ghost workers have been detected in government pay roll.

“President Muhammadu Buhari reviewed the activity of Communication and Digital Economy in order to achieve the aim of National digital economy policy and strategy for digital Nigeria in line with global best practices,” Pantami said.

The minister also announced that the federal government had saved N24 billion through the implementation of Treasury Single Account, TSA.

He explained that the TSA is introduced by the Federal Government to among other thing minimised problem of corruption in Nigeria and set record straight.

