We have been abandoned in Angola, Amputee Eagles cry out

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Amputee football team, (Special Eagles) have raised alarm over their predicament at the ongoing Africa Amputee Football Cup of Nations in Angola, saying they have been abandoned by government.

Speaking in Angola, President of the federation, Alhaji Suleiman Isah, said it has become necessary to appeal for Presidential intervention in the plight of the national amputee football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is tough for us but we needed to make this trip to keep hope alive for the amputees who have decided to counter their physical disability by engaging respectably in sports.

“They have been absent from the Africa Nations Cup for nine years because there was no funding support. It will devastate the boys badly if they missed this edition again.

“Unfortunately, the only support we got was from the NFF and it is not enough to cover the cost of flight tickets even as we dropped some players.

“We got tickets on credit just as we also procured jerseys, tracksuits, boots and other equipment on credit. Worse is that we don’t even have a dime to give to the players as allowances both at the competition and on return.

“We are hoping that the sports ministry will approve some aid for us but we are not certain.

“Under the circumstance, we wish to respectfully appeal to our dear President to intervene to bail us out even if only to provide for the flight ticket.

“His fatherly gesture will be a big boost for amputee sports and will also give hope and sense of belonging to our physically challenged persons who are seeking social inclusion through sports.

The Nigeria amputee football team will open their Nations Cup campaign against Liberia on Friday, October 4.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App