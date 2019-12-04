We got 807 petitions over 2019 elections — INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

A total 807 post-election petitions were filed at the tribunals over the 2019 general elections, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said.

He disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the opening of the last meeting of the commission with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, out of the figure, 582 were dismissed, 183 withdrawn by the petitioners, 30 for re-run election and 12 for issuance of certificates of return.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This means that the commission is required by order of the tribunals to conduct re-run elections in 30 constituencies across 12 states of the federation involving two senatorial districts out of 109, 13 federal constituencies out of 360 and 15 state constituencies out of 991.

“In a majority of cases, elections are to be re-run in just a few polling units, some of them in only one polling unit in the entire constituency,” Yakubu said.

The INEC boss insisted that the commission will engage the National Assembly on the status of the Smart Card Reader (SCR), saying the SCR has come to stay as it cannot be jettisoned.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App