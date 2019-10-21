We endorse Bello for power to shift to our zone in 2023 — Kogi West

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Kogi West senatorial district have said their decision to support Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election is to enable them actualise political emancipation in the next political dispensation.

This was made known in a communiqué at the end of Kogi West Political summit with the theme ‘Renegotiating Kogi West Position for 2019’, held on Saturday at Kabba, the senatorial headquarters.

Reading the communiqué endorsed by all the participants, Chief J. O. Yusuf said their support for Bello was to be better positioned for the state governorship in 2023.

He said the people of Kogi West met and deliberated on the political landscape of the state and in attendance were the Chairman, Okun traditional council, HRM, Oba Solomon Owoniyi; representative of Ohimege of Koto and other prominent traditional rulers.

“Speakers after speakers all aligned with Governor Yahaya Bello of APC as their preferred candidate for the November 16 poll,” he said, adding that “the President of Okun Development Association, Barr. Femi Mokinkan, and other professional bodies all endorsed the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello for second term.

“The decision of the senatorial axis to support the governor was hinged on the political calculation of securing the central zone’s support in 2023 for total power shift”, the communique said.

