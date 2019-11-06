‘We don’t want foreign governors again in Anambra State’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief facilitator of Greater Anambra Forum (GAFORUM), Chief Febian Ozoigbo, has reiterated that the state would not accept any person,who is not home grown to be governor of the state again.

Ozoigbo, who spoke with Daily Trust in his office in Awka, Anambra state capital on Wednesday, described those ‘foreign governors’ as grafted trees that cannot produce the original.

According to him, Anambra state needed a home grown governor, adding that the person must know the value of his people.

“For any person to just rule Anambra state, he has just to be born here, must have been bred anywhere.

“He must have serious contact with the state either he is doing business here, working here or comes home often as he/she could.

“Those who have ruled Anambra well were those who were on ground and connected with the system before becoming governors.

“Those who had just came from outside to be governors of the state, if you watch them closely, they don’t know about the state and hardly perform well. When you talk about roads, they think only about Enugu- Onitsha roads or those roads leading to their own homes,” he stressed.

Ozoigbo also said that the zoning arrangements in the state was created and ordained by God, maintaining that nobody can stop it again.

