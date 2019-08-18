We don’t have any other country except Nigeria – IBB

ADVERTISEMENT

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda has called for collective efforts aimed at uniting all segments of the country, saying there is no home like Nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion of his 78th birthday on Saturday in Minna, the former leader said it is when there is unity that the country can move forward, adding that every Nigerian has a role to play in the matter.

“We don’t have any other country except Nigeria, so we must all work today, young and old to ensure that this country survives. The unity of the country is sacrosanct, we must make sure we identify ourselves as Nigerians before talking of tribe, religion and region we come from,” adding, Nigerians must strive to ensure that the nation remained one indivisible entity’’, he said.

IBB expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life long enough to attain the age of 78.

“I want to thank Almighty Allah for sparing my life to witness this day. Allah has been very kind to me and I remain grateful to Him,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Uphill residence of the former leader was filled with guests among whom were former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alfa Belgore; lawmakers from the National Assembly, former governors and military administrators, including Col Habibu Shuaibu.

