We do not have Oyo-Ita’s letter, says Garba Shehu

The presidency has claimed that it has not received the retirement letter of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu reacted to the news of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita’s resignation.

Responding via a text message, he said, “We have no such letter here, in the event that such letter exists”.

It would be recalled that it was reported Mrs Oyo-Ita had turned in her resignation letter due to pressures from her children, family members and inlaws.

Mrs Oyo-Ita was appointed on October 21, 2015 after the then Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi was removed.

