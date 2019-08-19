  1. Home
We do not have Oyo-Ita’s letter, says Garba Shehu

By Eseohe Ebhota-Akoma Published Date
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The presidency has claimed that it has not received the retirement letter of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu reacted to the news of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita’s resignation.

Responding via a text message, he said, “We have no such letter here, in the event that such letter exists”.

It would be recalled that it was reported Mrs Oyo-Ita had turned in her resignation letter due to pressures from her children, family members and inlaws.

Mrs Oyo-Ita was appointed on October 21, 2015 after the then Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi was removed.

