We didn’t kill 250 B/Haram fighters in Maiduguri — NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as totally fake. a media report that it killed over 250 Boko Haram fighters in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the “fake news” said to have been released on February 13 by one ‘Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa’ did not originate from the NAF.

“The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF.

“Media houses and indeed the general public are please reminded that authentic information on the activities of the NAF will always be released officially by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI),” he said.

He also said that authentic information on the activities of the Service would always be released officially by the DOPRI and carried on the NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as NAF official social media handles.

“Any reports emanating from other sources without verification from the NAF should be completely discountenanced,” he said. (NAN)

