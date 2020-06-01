We didn’t bury over 40 in one day, say Jos gravediggers

ADVERTISEMENT

Gravediggers at Jos cemeteries on Monday debunked the news making the round that about 40 people were buried last Saturday following an outbreak of a strange disease in the state capital.

Local radio stations have reported that over 40 people were buried on Saturday, at Zaria Road and Naraguta cemeteries, a development that is brewing fear among the residents of Jos.

Bashir Muhammad, chairman of gravediggers at Zaria Cemetery told Daily Trust that for the past three days, himself and other colleagues buried only 14 people, even though there was slide increase in number of people buried per day at the cemetery compared to some months back.

“Contrary to what we have been hearing on radio that about 40 people were buried on Saturday is not true. From Saturday till today, we buried only 14 people at Zaria Cemetery and we were not told by any of the deceased’s relative that someone died of a strange disease, ” Muhammad said.

At Naraguta Cemetery along Bauchi-Gombe road, leader of the gravediggers, Haruna Bala said the story of burying 40 people on Saturday wasn’t true, explaining that from the said Saturday till today, they buried only 10 people including two kids.

