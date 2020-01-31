We did not deny Bishop Oyedepo Visa — US Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States embassy in Nigeria has called on Nigerians to debunk the published story that it rejected the visa application of Bishop David Oyedapo, the founder of Living faith church also known as Winners Chapel International.

The story which was published on Friday by a national newspaper claimed the visa application of the cleric was denied, and also claimed the Cleric made a scene at the embassy while questioning his Visa rejection. The story has since gone viral on various social platforms.

The US embassy however announced via tweet that the report is false and should be disregarded.

It wrote “ FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. ‘”

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

