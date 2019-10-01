We delivered 340 classrooms in 2019 – Gov Ikpeazu

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said his administration built 340 classrooms, equipped and delivered them to schools across the state in 2019.

He said his administration had retrained 2,000 teachers in ICTs before introducing ICTs to schools.

Ikpeazu stated this while addressing Journalists on his activities within the last 100 days. He said in the last one year, his administration had improved and enhanced teaching and learning environments through donation of new classroom blocks and building four new modern schools across the state.

He said the state university has been operational within the last four years without embarking on strike for one day.

