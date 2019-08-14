We can’t shut down Apapa Ports – Task force

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on the restoration of law and order and decongestion of the Apapa Ports in Lagos has declared that it has achieved what it was set up to achieve.

The Task Force also said it cannot shut down the Port because of its strategic importance to the country’s economy.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Task Force, Comrade Kayode Opeifa stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting organized by the team with residents of Apapa.

He spoke just as the residents said there was the need to sustain the gains recorded in the operation which started 60 days ago following the constitution of the Task Force chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Opeifa allayed fears of residents about the activities of the team.

He said while the government does not intend to shut down the port or restrict trucks from coming to Apapa, their activities should not impact negatively on the lives of residents of the area.

According to him, every stakeholder must understand that attaining free traffic flow in Apapa is an ongoing project.

Chairman Apapa Government Reservation Area Residents Association (AGRARA), Brig-Gen. Sola Ayo Vaughan (rtd), said residents and other government agencies, such as the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), LASTMA, the Nigeria police and should take ownership of the initiative.

Also speaking, Hon. Mrs. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, the lawmaker representing Apapa Constituency 1, said the state government would soon unveil a master plan on public transportation at Apapa.

