We can’t abandon zoning in Nigeria — Useni

The 2019 PDP governorship candidate in Plateau State, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, has said Nigeria is not yet matured politically to jettison zoning which has been producing leadership at different levels of society and from diverse communities.

Sen. Useni spoke at a meeting with some party officials, elders, and stakeholders from Zawan District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said, “Rotational leadership is best for us for now; it gives people the freedom and opportunity to be involved in establishing and running the government of their choice at different levels. Nigeria is not ripe to have leaders produced from only one area all the time, while denying others.

“Even in the days of military rule, leadership was always balanced to give fair representation to all parts of the country.”

He added that, “If you allow only specific areas to produce leadership, it will breed bitterness, hatred and crises because many communities will feel left out of being involved to also run their own affairs.”

He, therefore, appealed to the Zawan delegation to stay united, work hard and pray for the victory of the PDP at all the tribunals.

