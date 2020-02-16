  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We can solve our problems without foreign aid – Osinbajo
ADVERTISEMENT

We can solve our problems without foreign aid – Osinbajo

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is evident that many of the country’s problems can be solved by Nigerians themselves without recourse to foreign aid.

He spoke while receiving a delegation from the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

The delegation led by Prof. Ibrahim Yakasai briefed him on the activities of the college, including its  60th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference scheduled for Abuja.

Osinbajo, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said it was possible for Nigerians to solve their problems in view of their impressive performance and achievements across diverse fields at home and abroad.

The vice president, who spoke after listening to a brief on the achievements of the WACS, said, “I believe that a lot of our problems, some of the aids that we need, can be provided by ourselves. We have the resources including human capacity to do it.”

Earlier in his remarks, a former president of the college, Prof. King-David Yawe, highlighted some of the achievements of WACS, especially with regard to free medical outreach to several Nigerian communities.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.