‘We are worried over Boko Haram’s resurgence’

The Nigeria Union of Journlists, NUJ, has said its worried over the resurgence of the Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri and its environs.

The Borno State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Bulama Talba stated this in statements signed and issued to newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday while calling on the security agencies to be proactive.

“Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Borno Council, is deeply worried and concerned about the unabating attacks by insurgents against innocent civilians in communities surrounding Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and other towns of recent in Nganzai, Kaga, Bama and Kukawa Local government areas.

“The Union is calling on the general public to assist security agencies with timely intelligence on the negative activities of such attackers and proactive measures by security operatives in order to checkmate and bring an end to these attacks.

“We join well meaning Nigerians in commending the country’s armed forces for degrading the insurgents’ mode of operation but call for more strategy and synergy to safeguard returnee communities and IDPs in the liberated areas and camps who, in the event of attacks, are worst hit by the resurgence of violent attacks on their livelihoods and dignity.

“As NUJ reassures of professional support and conduct in promoting a quick end to the armed conflict in Borno State and Lake Chad region, we call on the Federal Government to engage and explore more stakeholders and channels of diplomacy to put a stop to the menace causing one havoc after another,” Comrade Talba said.

