We are ready for talks to be understood – IMN

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiites) has noted that it is not in any confrontation or fight with the federal government, but is simply practising Islam based on its understanding which is being misunderstood by the government and other people.

It said it also ready for talks for better understanding of the movement.

The leader of the group in Katsina, Shiek Yakubu Yahaya, while addressing newsmen during the movement’s Arbaeen celebration, said that rather, it was the government that was fighting the group.

According to him, the movement would not be deterred despite the intimidation and harassment, as the constitution of the country gives them the right to freedom of association and religion.

He said the killing of its members would only strengthen them, adding, “We are ready for discussion and talks with anyone to make them understand us better, the government is simply failing to understand us.”

